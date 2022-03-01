Int’l boundary: Nigeria ready to resolve all trans-border disputes – NBC 

Nigeria is eager to resolve all the lingering international boundary disputes with the Cameroon, Benin, Chad and Niger Republics in order to foster international cooperation, unity and to further facilitate and promote trans-border trade.

Nigeria, which has had series of boundary disputes particularly with the Cameroon leading to the adjudication of the International Court of Justice at The Hague, Switzerland, said this would pave way for the resolution of all boundary related disputes and ultimately enhance collaboration in the execution of Joint Programmes which would promote the quality of lives of border communities.

To ensure harmonious relationship with all neighbours, Nigeria is willing to create an enabling environment along the boundary in order to secure integration and visibility at all times as well as ensure the settlements’ resolutions are adhered to.

The Director General, National Boundary Commission (NBC), Surveyor Adamu Adaji, stated this at the meeting of the Joint Standing Committee on the delimitation of the Nigeria/Benin Republic international boundary, held in Abuja, Monday, according to a statement signed by NBC Head of Information Unit, Efe Ovuakporie.

According to him, resolution of international border disputes would not only strengthen ties between nations but help to unlock the developmental potentials of the Sub-Sahara states in Africa, saying further that it would rest and to a large extent on the determination and commitments made by the governments towards sustainable development.

“A demonstration of the cordial and brotherly relationship between Nigeria and the Benin Republic is the agreement to collaborate in the construction of a bridge across River Wara, near Tsamiya.

“The two nations agreed to separately carry out construction of components of the bridge, Nigeria has since completed the construction of her component of the project and I urge our Beninese brothers to as a matter of urgency conclude their part before the onset of the rainy season”, he

said.

The DG said issues along the boundary from Port-Novo lagoon to the shores of the Atlantic were fast becoming recurrent, as well as those of the Illo/Burgou sector of the boundary and the outstanding determination of the stretch of the boundary from Pillar 35 to the bank of River Niger, should be given adequate attention.

Also, he urged the participants from both countries to carefully consider the question of the sovereign authority over the villages located along the Segbena/Kigbera boundary corridor, saying agitations therefrom have generated tension with regards to the settlement of the area.

Adaji said the meeting became necessary because of the need to resolve all outstanding boundary related disputes between Nigeria/Benin Republic and thus boost the cordial relationship between dwellers of the boundary corridors who have been neighbours even before the advent of the colonial masters.

In particular, he urged the forum to consider the 1960 description of the boundary lines, replacement of fallen and missing pillars and thus maintain the mutual bilateral agreement between the two countries and consolidate on the achievements already made.

Leader of the Benin Republic delegation and the Beninese Agency for Integrated Border Spaces Management, Director General, Dr Marcel Balgo, promised to closely work with Nigeria to resolve all boundary disputes with Benin Republic, adding that such cooperation would bring about joint benefits from the integration programmes of the German Corporation for International Corporation (GIZ).