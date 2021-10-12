Int’l Day for the girl child: Foundation donates computers, literacy centre in damaturu

The executive-director Brand life vision foundation yobe state ,Hajiya Fatima Paga, has called on the state government , international organisations as well as philanthropist to key into the provision of digital education and provide digital literacy to the girl child.



This is contained in a press statement issued Monday to mark the international day of the girl child with the theme”Digital Generation Our Generation”.



Hajiya Fatima Paga maintained that digital literacy cannot be achieved by government alone hence the need for well meaning individuals and non governmental organisations (NGOs) to support in order to actualise digital access to the girl child.



Yobe state according to the ED,is in a recovery period having experienced insurgency .



She appreciates government at all levels towards building resilience in communities affected by insurgency and called on the state government to provide enabling environment for stakeholders to key into the provision of ICT centres both in the urban and rural communities in order to provide access for the girl child to have digital literacy.

The ED maintained that investing educationally in the girl child is key to the progress of a society as it is a right of a girl child to have sound education .



The government can also ensure that digital literacy is a reality by setting up funds for the girl child technological development and by making it compulsory that digital literacy forms part of school curriculum as well as in other literacy centres across the state where out of school girls can enroll to acquire literacy.



As part of it’s contribution, the brand life vision foundation has pledged the donation of a set of computer for damaturu literacy centre and a symbolic presentation will take place on Tuesday 19th October 2021 by the founder and CEO Hajiya Binta Sidi in damaturu to celebrate the day .