Int’l flight resumption: we are ready, FAAN affirms

Ahead the resumption of international flights into airports in Nigeria, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has declared that all necessary measures to ensure smooth operations, movement of persons and cargo among others within the precinct of the two international terminals where flights are due to commence on Saturday August 29th, 2020 have been put in place.

A report which x-rays the state of preparedness for the international airports in Lagos and Abuja shows the development of new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) among other protocols put in place ahead the post Covid-19 international flight operations.

Giving an update on the post Covid airport re-opening preparations, FAAN Director of Airport Operations, Captain Muktar Muye said the new SOPs are aimed at protecting all airport stakeholders, rebuild passengers’ confidence in the safety of the country’s airports and to prevent further spread of the coronavirus especially through the airports.

While the procedures cover departure, boarding and arrival, a number of protocols to be observed by passengers for smooth facilitations among various security agencies at the airports are also outlined.

Making a presentation at a webinar with stakeholders, Capt. Muye reeled out the protocols to include passengers arriving the terminal 3 hours prior to boarding and properly kited with facemask on, ensure a minimum of 1.5 meter apart physical distancing following floor marking, queue ropes and signage as well as passengers undergoing temperature screening and abide by all entry protocols stipulated by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) just as passengers would be guided by Port Health Officers at the terminals.