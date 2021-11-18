Int’l NGO appoints Ambassador Edoh BOT member



An international Non-Governmental Organization, World Sustainable Development Goals Organisation, (WSDGsO), has appointed the Nigerian Youth Ambassador to the United State and Secretary-General, Nigerian Youth Congress, Dr. Raymond Edoh, as a member of its Board of Trustees.



The media aide to Edoh in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja quoted the team leader of the organization,Martins Apolo, during the official presentation of letter to him as saying that his nomination was rigorously scrutinised by the management team and sent to the Board members up to the advisory Board for vetting and independent investigation, after due diligence, the appointment was approved going by his immaculate records.

“We humbly expect your active voluntary contributions to making the goals and objectives of the international NGO come through”, he added.



While accepting the appointment, Edoh expressed his gratitude to the organization for finding him worthy of such a position.

He assured the organisation of his immense contribution towards achieving the goals and objectives of the organization.

Related

No tags for this post.