Int’l Peace Day: NWMN charges govt on security

Nigerian Women Mediators Network (NWMN) has expressed deep concerns over what it termed “exacerbating insecurity, threats to life, properties and wanton loss of lives across the six geopolitical zones in the country.

This was contained in a statement by its management to commemorate the International Day of Peace with the theme: “Recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world”.

The statement called on governors of the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to live up to their duties as the Chief Security Officers of their states and secure their citizens.

According to the statement, several households and families no longer sleep with their eyes closed, noting also that inter and intrastate travels have become so risky and scary that Nigerians have become prisoners in their country.

“From Imo to Kaduna, Jos to Benue, Zamfara, Kebbi, Kastina, Ondo, Ogun, and Enugu, just to mention but a few the story is the same. Nigerians now live in fear and desolation daily is an understatement. It is now an accepted norm in the whole of the southeast that no form of activity including private, public, commercial, official, unofficial, charity, etc, can take place every Monday in solidarity for the acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Maxi Nnamdi Kalu. Similarly, Nigerians can no longer travel safely along Kaduna-Abuja and across the Northeast and Northwest states without the threats of kidnapping or armed banditry.

“This year’s theme aligns directly to situations in Nigeria especially as it grapple to address intractable violent conflicts and security threats ranging from Boko Haram, farmer herders conflicts, kidnapping and banditry as well as the threats by Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB),” the statement said.

“Sadly, those vested with the power and resources to secure our country have thus far kept mum, saying nothing and doing very little, thereby leaving the fate of millions of Nigerians to the whims and caprices of youths loyal to the philosophy and dictates of terror leaders, kidnapping kingpins and bandits.

“We are calling on all the security agencies, their apparatuses, and architecture in Nigeria to do their duties and collaborate with our network and other civil society groups to mediate and bring lasting peace and healing to our motherland as we have no place we can call our home except Nigeria and we shall not wait and watch Nigeria implode,” it added.