International transparency group commends NYSC DG on fight against fake corps members





The International Society on Transparency (IST) has hailed the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, for flushing out fake corps members from the scheme.

The group, in a statement on Wednesday said General Ibrahim’s radical approach has drastically checkmated mobilisation of fake corps members for the compulsory one year service.

The NYSC recently, held the second edition of its management meeting with heads of higher institutions of learning from some African countries.

Speaking at the event, the DG said “Outright sale of degree certificates to persons who never saw the four walls of University” is no more possible under him.

He noted that this “category of persons was unable to communicate in English language or express themselves on paper, to defend their qualifications”.

Since he assumed office in May 2019, Brig-Gen Ibrahim has launched a campaign against fake graduates and corps members.

In August same year, over 10 fake NYSC members were nabbed in different parts of the country.

Two months later, it handed over 85 fake corps members to the police for trial after they were arrested in camps nationwide with fake documents.

The scheme has continued to fish out fake corps members across the country since then, which has attracted the International Society on Transparency to the DG’s sanitisation campaign.

Executive Secretary Francis Maxwell said, “this has built confidence in the NYSC”.

Maxwell noted that relevant stakeholders are collaborating more with the scheme.

He, however, urged the Director-General to maintain the momentum in his quest to rid the nation of fake corps members.

