Intrachem gives electricity to Ogun communities

A leading supplier of explosives and initiating systems in Nigeria,Intrachem Nigeria Limited ,has presented electrification materials to two hosting communities in Obadaoko, Abeokuta North/South Local Government of Ogun State to ensure steady power supply.

Items presented included two transformers, poles, cable wires among others.

Presenting the electrification materials to the benefitting communities on behalf of the Chairman, Mr Adetokunbo Martins, and the entire Board of Directors,

the Managing Director of the company, Barrister Abiodun . Abu, said the gesture was part of the corporate responsibilities of the company.

He said the company was also committed to ensuring its host communities enjoy standard of living.

Abu ,who appreciated the peaceful coexistence between the company and host communities for the past 35 years, urged them to sustain the tempo with a view to fostering continuous development among them.

Speaking on the provision of electrification materials, he said it would boost the business of locals in the area and enhance standard of living of the residents.

Related

No tags for this post.