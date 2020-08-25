Intrigues over demolition of Enugu int’l airport fence

It was like a movie when bulldozers suddenly appeared from nowhere and pulled down the fence of the rehabilitated Enugu International Airport fence. CHUKS NWEZE reports that the die is cast.

He goes by different names as Architect J J Emejulu, Jonathan Jude Emejulu, John J. Emejulu or simply, John Emejulu. No one knows exactly if he is either John or Jonathan but on August 12 2020, clutching a court order which he obtained from Enugu State High Court, he went and demolished over one kilometre perimeter fencing belonging to Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu. A team of policemen in Hilux vans as well as soldiers accompanied him on the demolition. It was also gathered that while the demolition was going on, the Air Force Commander in charge of the Airport was alerted. He came and saw that the man was backed by a court order, so he retreated with his men.



Sirika speechless



On hearing this, the minister of aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika had to rush to Enugu after he had promised the whole world that the airport would be reopened for air travellers after the remodelling, more so that President Muhammadu Buhari would commission the rehabilitated airport. Sirika, who was livid for what he saw, threatened that the federal government would deal ruthlessly with Emejulu for daring to interrupt the ongoing repair work at the airport. He said it was such character that forced President Buhari who was a military president in 1993/94 to promulgate Decree 25.

Ugwuanyi shocked to his marrow

Immediately Sirika left, Gov Ugwuanyi of Enugu state also came to the airport and almost foamed in the mouth for what he saw as a pure sabotage to forestall the rehabilitation work and probably stall the reopening that had been pegged at August 30, 2020 of which citizens from the five South-eastern states looked forward to.Ugwuanyi threatened to deal with Emejulu, saying he would run the man out of Enugu.



The counter demolition



True to his threat, he sent the authorities of Enugu Capital Territory Development Agency (ECTDA) to mark Emejulu’s residential building situated at Eziokwe Street, Trans Ekulu, Enugu for demolition. The agency gave Emejulu a 24-hour notice to vacate the building for demolition. It was alleged that Emejulu’s house which he built for many years with approval from the government blocked the waterway and had to go.He was jolted the following day being Friday August 14, 2020 when a bulldozer came and demolished his residence, a twin magnificent duplex. Everything in the building was demolished.



How it all started



Investigation shows that Emejulu did not just wake up and embarked on the demolition. He had embarked on demolishing private buildings on the over 400 plots of land which he allegedly acquired from Umuenwene Iji Nike in Enugu East local government area of Enugu State since 2008.The story has it that the community gave him some plots of land for survey and layout, but he bought more with his own money.The scenario changed when the federal government needed more land to expand the airport, so the state government had to give out some plots for expansion.Emejulu’s grouse is that not only that parts of the land was given to the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, (FAAN) for the extension, but state government officials like speaker of the state assembly, Hon Edward Ubosi and the member representing Enugu-east and Isi-Uzo federal constituency at the House of Representative, Hon Cornelius Nnaji, who was the chairman of Enugu-east local government council at the time, were alleged to have started sharing the remaining plots with some commissioners and individuals.



Litigations notwithstanding



This prompted him to in 2016 approach the Federal High Court in suit No. FHC/ENS/141/2016. In the suit, he claimed that the airport layout phase IV & V belonged to him, saying if the government wanted to acquire his land, he should have been approached.However, following expert advice, he latter withdrew the suit in suit No. FHC/EN/141/2016, but subsequently went back to court and obtained an injunction and started demolishing the structures while building his own houses.

Force Headquarters involvement

Matters came to a head later when officials of the state government retaliated by demolishing about 25 building he had built on the land. As a result of this development, Emejulu reported the matter to the police headquarters in Abuja who invited some Enugu state government officials, including the speaker over their alleged involvement in the demolition. A detachment from the Force Headquarters later visited the disputed land to ascertain why the said 25 buildings were maliciously demolished.Government officials made the officials know that the state government had earlier revoked the land which necessitated the demolition of the 25 structures belonging to Emejulu.A source who craved anonymity said at the end of the visit, the Force Headquarters invited the commissioners in the Ministries of Commerce and Industry, Transport, Lands and Survey, the speaker as well as former council chairman of Enugu-east local government area, Chief Nnaji to Abuja on June 22, 2018 and were accused of masterminding the demolition of the said 25buildings aling the Airport Road Layout phase IV and V. This emboldened Emejulu to move into the land with the full protection of police and demolished buildings valued at millions of naira belonging to mostly officials of the state government.



The twists



However, few days after the demolition, those affected went back to the disputed land and started rebuilding the effected buildings.Apart from embarking on the rebuilding of the demolished buildings, they were also accused of selling plots of land in the area to their friends in government.When Ubosi was approached for his reaction at the wake of pulling down the illegal structures in the land, he told newsmen that he had no comment.However, Nnaji, on his part, denied any involvement in the land saga, claiming that he had no land or property in the layout and therefore could not have had any friction with Emejulu to warrant the accusation.“The man is just calling my name and the speaker’s name to tarnish our image. I have no property there. I’m not in contention with him.“But if he says he owns the layout, let him provide the layout plan and the plot numbers. That place is part of Free Trade Zone which was recently flagged off by the government. And if you say you have court judgment, you serve those concerned.”Findings show that Emejulu had instituted a case at the Federal High Court, Enugu, in 2016 seeking to exercise ownership right over plots of land that FAAN insisted were in the vicinity of the airport.In the suit FHC/EN/CS/141/2016, he had sued the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Federal Ministry of Aviation, FAAN, Enugu State Government and four others seeking declaration of his right to acquire and own land anywhere in Nigeria. He also asked the court to restrain agencies of both federal and Enugu governments from taking occupation of lands at the Airport Road Layout Phase IV and V without recourse to due process of the relevant laws.But in a ‘Notice of Discontinuance of Suit’ to all the respondents, Emejulu had on March 13, 2017 declared his intention and effective discontinuation of his suit against all respondents.

However, he allegedly returned later with policemen to occupy parcels of land claimed by FAAN to fall inside the airport’s security and safety radius. It was gathered that his claim derived from a consent judgement in a separate suit number E/642/2016 where he claimed sole right over land transactions on Airport Road Layout Phase IV and V situate at Umuenwene Iji Nike.



Reactions

A legal practitioner who is not a party to the case, condemned Emejulu for the demolition saying an individual could not have right against the government over a space of land hosting critical national facility. “This was why he withdrew his initial suit and went for consent judgment with his clients.”He also argued that the enforcement of the consent judgement should not be applicable to parties not part of the consent.Following the eventual demolition of the airport fence and the counter demolition of Emejulu’s residential house, residents have taken to the social media to air their views on the development. Some posit that since government was aware of the rightful owner of the land, they should have approached Emejulu for settlement and compensation instead of taking his land by force. They acknowledged that every land belongs to the government but posited that there has always been procedure in acquiring such property for development purposes.Some however blamed Emejulu for embarking on the demolition knowing that the land in question was for Enugu International Airport that would be beneficial to many in the South-east. They however blamed the state government for taking drastic measure of demolishing Emejulu’s house as a form of reprisal.”I know that what Emejulu did was not good. The airport woukd benefit the people of the South-east and he should have, after demolishing the property of the private individuals that encroached on his land, spared the airport,” one Samuel said.A concerned Nigerian, Kenneth Ofor, blamed both Emejulu and the government. “Why did he demolish the airport fence? People will see it as a sabotage though the land belonged to him. However, I don’t like what Gov Ugwuanyi did. Since they know that the land belonged to him, they should have approached him and those demolition would not have taken place.”From every indication, the matter is not yet over and might result in further legal battle.