Intrigues surrounding anti-corruption war in Nigeria

It is believed that for inexplicable reasons, the anti corruption war in Nigeria is likened to the aphorism of ‘the more you see, the less you know’ as BENJAMIN UMUTEME reports.

In June, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari recommending the removal of Magu as acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on grounds of insubordination and sundry offences.

The former EFCC boss was also accused of disposing assets, especially buildings seized from corrupt politicians without approval or knowledge of the AGF’s office. Many were perplexed by the AGF’s petition especially coming from a high ranking member of the same administration.

On July 6, he was arrested and brought before the president panel investigating his activities. Subsequently, he was suspended from office while the probe continues.

It could be recalled that the Senate in the 8th assembly had rejected his confirmation as EFCC chairman twice. According to then president of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, Magu was rejected on the basis of a security report compiled by the Department of State Security (DSS). The secret police had alleged that Magu was unfit to lead the commission because he failed integrity test.

According to the report, Magu lived in a house rented and paid for by one retired Air Commodore, Umar Mohammed at the rate of N40 million.

He was also accused of using private jets belonging to Mohammed while at the same time going on trips with bank executives under investigated by the commission.

According to the report, “To cover his tracks, Magu uses solely his police cronies to execute operations.

“In the light of the foregoing, Magu has failed the integrity test and would eventually constitute a liability to the anti- corruption drive of the present administration,” the report indicated.

Warning signal

While Magu’s ouster from heading the anti-graft agency may be seen as the outcome of power play, it is however, instructive to say that he started exhibiting some of the actions contained in the DSS report, after settling down in his new position.

For instance, the Saraki-led Senate had come under severe attack twice leading to his rejection saying the former EFCC boss was fighting a political war.

Some even accused the Saraki-led Senate of withholding his confirmation because it wanted to protect its corrupt friends that were being investigated by the anti-corruption czar.

A year after the DSS report in 2016, Mike Ozekhomm (SAN) had in letter to the vice-president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, warned of Magu’s insincerity in the fight against corruption.

Also, former prosecutor with the commission, Chief Godwin Obla (SAN) said Magu ordered his detention and subsequent prosecution on trumped up charges after he demanded for the payment of his legai fees totaling N763.9 million.

Obla, who revealed this in his presentation to the presidential panel, said all letters sent to the EFCC were ignored but the fee was never contested. He said rather than pay him his legal fees, Magu decided to level several allegations against him in order to discredit and deny him his due.

In addition, a former executive director of First Bank of Nigeria Plc, Mr. Dauda Lawal, in a letter addressed to the panel said in trying to rope him in, the anti graft agency under Magu did not properly investigate the allegations against him prior to the forfeiture proceedings.

According to Lawal, the EFCC left out very important aspects of the matter and neglected to conduct a diligent, reasonable and unbiased forensic examination of relevant facts.

He further stated that “EFCC’s continued indifference, neglect and refusal to charge or re-institute a criminal allegation against the real persons who received and had possession of the alleged monies moved from the NNPC smacks of mischief and unprofessionalism.

Magu states position

Ibrahim Magu who has consistently denied the allegations levelled against him says his ordeal is a case of ‘dog eat dog’.

“The allegations are merely trumped-up allegations to tarnish my image and that of the EFCC. I did not steal or divert or convert funds to private use. I read about the allegations and I was shocked,” he maintained.

Maintaining his innocence, he sent 10 pertinent questions to the Salami-led panel seeking to know why it is inviting suspects facing EFCC trial like Ozekhome, a lawyer, he says defends looters especially those under under EFCC’s investigations.

Some of the questions Magu sought answers to included: ”How come a fact finding panel over allegations of corruption against Mr Magu has now turned to a platform where certain individuals who have issues against the suspended EFCC boss are being invited to testify against him? Has any witness testified that he or she gave money to Mr Magu to compromise cases before him?; Is it that the Salami-led panel is yet to serve and confront Mr Magu with all the allegations against him and what are the terms of reference of the panel?”

Action speaks louder than voice

In his time as head of EFCC, Magu had continued to reiterate government’s resolve to stamp out corruption from the polity. Up till he arrest and trial, the suspended anti corruption czar mouthed how the agency was winning the anti corruption fight through various conviction of corrupt persons.

He insisted that in spite of obstacles placed on the part of the commission, he would not relent as he determined to make a success of his job.

However, reports from the panel’s sitting revealed that the suspended EFCC chair failed to submit the audited accounts of the agency taking advantage of the non-confirmation of his appointment by the Senate to avoid accountability leading to his current woes.

By Section 37 of the establishment act, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment, ETC) Act 2004, the commission is required to submit its report, including its audited account to the National Assembly every year. This it was found out Magu failed to do in the past four years as against his predecessors.

A major allegation against Magu which just refused to go away over time was what they refered to as ‘Magu boys’

Former Senator, Shehu Sani, had alleged that Magu actually made use of some officers to carry out what he described as wicked operations and report solely to him.

According to the ex lawmaker, “Contrary to the facade you see from the outside, the EFCC has been ran by an inside-cult called ‘the Magu Boys’ or ‘the Chairman Squad’.

“They are a select cream of vicious and cruel officers who operate exclusively and with impunity and only report directly to their boss.”

Thought Sani’s assertion cannot be verified, the recent redeployment of officials considered to be too loyal and committed to the embattled officer seem to lay credence to his allegation.

The officials are believed to be handling ‘very sensitive corruption cases’ some of which involve very senior government officials and politicians as well as top businessmen and allies of politicians across the country.

The Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu has since deployed some of those officers who are zonal heads back to the Force Headquarters in line with the directive of the Salami’s led panel.

With the inauguration of the 7-man panel by the President to probe the allegations against Magu, Nigerians can only but continue to wait for the outcome.

