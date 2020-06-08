Inuwa commiserates with Karu over mother’s death

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state has expressed grief over the death of Mrs Ladu Elisha Karu, mother of the member representing Kaltungo/Shongom federal constituency, Simon E. Karu.

In a condolence message made available to newsmen by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Mr. Samaila Uba Misilli, Governor Inuwa described the late Mrs. Karu as a great mother, seasoned administrator and accomplished educationist whose death has left a huge vacuum.

The governor noted that the late Mrs Karu who retired as a deputy director in the Ministry of Education, was a family pillar who lived an exemplary life and impacted positively on the lives of many, both in her community and the state in general.

He consoled the grieving family and urged them to take solace in the fact that she left behind lasting legacies of service and good character through her children which will continue to be cherished.

Governor Yahaya extended the condolences of the government and people of Gombe state to the entire members of the Karu family, praying Almighty God to grant the deceased eternal rest.