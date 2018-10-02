Inuwa is party’s flag bearer in Gombe

The 2015 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Inuwa Yahya has emerged again as the flag bearer of the party for the 2019 governorship election.

Announcing the result yesterday at the Gombe International Hotel, the chairman, APC gubernatorial primaries in the state, Abu Bawuro said the election was contested by 9 aspirants.

Bawuro said that a total of 1721delegates were accredited with 44 votes recorded as invalid.

He said Alhaji Inuwa Yahya scored 859 votes to beat his distant second, Mohammed Jibrin Barede, who scored 463 votes during the election.

He explained that Faruq Bamusa, got 139 votes while Abubakar Habu Mu’azu got 49 votes.

Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki got 9, Aliyu Haider Abubakar got 5 votes while former youth leader of the party, Ibrahim Jalo Dasuki got 28 votes while former Minister of Transport, Idris Umar Abdullahi got 68 votes.

In his acceptance speech, Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya thanked the delegates for electing him as the candidate for 2019 election and assured delegates that he would work to ensure unity among party members for the progress of the party.

Yahya also urged those who lost in the contest to support his candidacy in order to ensure APC victory in the 2019 general elections.

The leader of the party, Senator Mohammad Danjuma Goje, called on party members to always protect party interest above any person to ensure victory for the party in the 2019 general elections.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.