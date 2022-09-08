Inuwa receives report of Gombe APC reconciliation committee  

The Gombe state governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has received the report of the 21-man Reconciliation Committee constituted to resolve all grievances that arose from the congresses and primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Speaking during the ceremony, Governor Yahaya stated that no political system is immune from bickering that often arises at the point of power struggle.

The governor noted that the submission of the report could not have come at a better time than when political parties in the country are gearing up for the campaign season.

He said despite the seeming delay in the submission of the committee’s report, the party in the state was able to reimburse state assembly aspirants across the state and his administration has granted appointment to some of those who lost out at the primaries.

The governor said he is happy that no aggrieved member of the APC in the state has ditched the party, describing the maturity so far displayed as an internalisation of the spirit of sportsmanship for the greater good of the party, the state and democracy.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

