Inuwa seeks partnership to end drug abuse in Gombe

The Gombe state governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has stated the need for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to re-strategise and collaborate with relevant agencies in the fight against the use of illicit drugs and their peddlers.

Yahaya stated this Tuesday when he received the new zonal commander of the agency in charge of Zone B, comprising Adamawa, Gombe and Taraba states.

He said there was a clear correlation between the use of drugs and crimes, assuring the NDLEA of his administration’s commitment to continually work in partnership with the agency in order to combat the sale and use of illicit drugs in the state.

He called on security agencies to be wary of flashpoints as the centrality of Gombe state makes it a preferred destination for drug peddling and its abuse.

He said the state sits at the centre of the North-east and therefore becomes easy access for all manner of people including the good and the bad.

Yahaya stated further that more needed to be done by both the NDLEA as well as sister agencies to rid the society of substance abuse, adding that such could only happen with a stronger synergy.

He said, “The statistics are really high and worrisome for Gombe to be the highest in terms of the use of hard drugs. I got wind of this information when I visited NDLEA chairman, Gen. Buba Marwa.

“I am happy that the zonal office is being set up for better coordination, that means decisions and actions will be taken in order to complement the operations of the state office, which will equally mean better performance to combat drug abuse and trafficking in the state.”

The governor noted that while rehabilitation of drug addicts was fundamental, combating its abuse and peddling was equally important to avoid substance abuse in the first place.

