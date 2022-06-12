Inuwa tasks citizenry on active participation in electoral process 

As Nigeria marks the 2022 Democracy Day anniversary, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has enjoined the people of Gombe state to continue to play their role in deepening democracy by actively participating in the electoral process, which he said, has improved over the years.

In a goodwill message, to mark the Democracy Day, Governor Yahaya noted that democracy has come to stay in the country and called on the people to get involved and remain steadfast as major stakeholders in the process of governance.

He also noted with delight the successful conduct of party congresses and primaries and called on the people to exhibit same maturity as the 2023 electioneering process begins soon.

He urged the citizenry to take advantage of the opportunity of the continuous voters’ registration, especially those who are just attaining voting age or those that had not registered previously, to obtain their PVCs.

He noted that the 23 years of uninterrupted democratic governance in Nigeria has ushered in sustainable development in Gombe state, which has helped in improving the lives of the people.

He paid glowing tributes to both the past and present leaders of the state, noting that their efforts ensured that Gombe remains one indivisible entity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

