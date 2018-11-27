Inventor vows to aid economic devt through new innovation

Despite promises not kept by the federal government to assist indigenous innovators, Egnr. Agada Sunday Ojonimi the founder of IKANI MEV & GIS has decided to work on a new project while waiting to input on the economic development of the country by establishing a new invention. BINTA SHAMA reports.

Importance of innovation

As generally seen and observed in many civilized countries today, innovation is eating deep beyond the usual natural resources and stylishly taking over the entire system. Nigeria with her growing population by the second combined with a big scale of preference has joined the train on this course. This can only be achieved by citizens who see that their economy must grow.

Speaking to Egnr. Ojonimi who sometimes this year received a grant of five hundred thousand for designing an Android Conventional Speed limiting device with the combination of an application to reduce speed limits and as well regulate it with better features compared to the ones available in the markets for just N20000 compared to the one available in the market that went for N40000 shares his experience with Nigerians based on his latest invention.

The invention

Well thank you so much and I will like to appreciate this organization for singling me out and encouraging me in such a manner. Visiting your question, IKANI MEV & GIS is an innovative way of carrying out Projects and Programmes Monitoring, Evaluation and Verification with Geographical Information System (GIS) for Capital Projects, FEC approved Projects, Zonal Intervention and Constituency Projects. It is an Android based data logger which has been designed to provide all programs and projects information data with their Global Positioning System (GPS). If this data is passed to the server, stakeholders such as the Presidency, Accountant General, Budget Office, Ministry of Finance and National Assembly will have a read only version of on-going, abandoned and executed projects with their levels of percentage execution.

This design provides projects reporting, projects analytics and verifying professionals details, the GPS marker of all Projects and Programs nation wide, status picture, and detail table of executed project yearly. IKANI MEV & GIS Will provide a feedback mechanism for all parties in the executing, Monitoring and verifying chain. Available data can help projects and programs to be traced for the next 200 years with all necessary info.

EXPO’ 2019

I guess due to my commitment and dedication to my work, the federal ministry of Science and Technology invited me for the next episode of EXPO’ 2019 which is coming up in Enugu. Concerning the invention I just intimated you about is concluded but the only thing left is the production of my brochure which would enable any interested person a means to use it and asides that I wish to forward the application to the stakeholders as soon as I am done with what I am presently engaged in. Due to my busy schedule, I haven’t had time to make it public. I am presently running a programme in support of additional value to enhance my innovative ideas to add to the economic growth of our dear nation.

Greater days ahead

If given the application to all Ministries, and MDAs from their project Admin, they can subscribe for the android yearly which will fetch more money for the project and that way you can give the Android for free on the condition that they subscribe.

My very aim of capitalizing on a project like this is to help support this particular administration and the likes of it to clear corruption and make possible a transparent government by procuring a GPS location of all project on Nigerian Maps with their descriptions. It will help take record of progress in project execution and through that some tiers of government like I mentioned before will be able to monitor the projects from their systems without visiting the site.

For instance where a particular administration claims to have accomplished a particular amount of project, such will be on record with the GPS location and the general public will be able to have a say as to what they have done to clear any form of doubts. It helps to keep track of progress like in abandoned projects, it will help remind stakeholders on what is left to accomplish.

If government approves it just like the IPPIS (Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, an information Communications Technology (ICT) project initiated by the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of payroll administration for its Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) , no one will have access but only report via your android. By visiting the project site on your Android it will get to the GPS project and the description of the particular project location and the remote station report would be seen. You know every Android is now classified

Funding projects, are always fundamental

You know the issue of funding has been on a large scale of preference in the country in the sense that one will come up with a perfect idea but if not properly attended to, could be abandoned in the shelves. For instance promises made to us are yet to be established. Though I have made series of visits to set as a reminder but still on the wait and believing that very soon my project would visited by investors and good hands, one needs to keep striving.

Such as this hasn’t been invented in Nigeria and this kind will produce you project analysis of the project at what stage it is and supervision done at their convenience due to the tight schedule of activities and with how verse technology is becoming the federal government will need this kind of information to halt those awarded contracts to stop stealing from the government.

I hope to showcase this at the EXPO coming up in few months.

