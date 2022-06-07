Invest in food processing industry to avert hunger in Nigeria – NIFST

The Vice Chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike and President of Nigeria Institute of Food Science and Technology (NIFST), Prof Maduebibisi Iwe, Monday called on the federal and state governments to invest in food processing industry.

Prof Iwe gave the charge at the opening of NIFST 8th regional food science and technology summit themed “Processing and preservation: A panacea to food security and wealth creation in 21st century” held at the University of Ibadan.

He declared that this became necessary in view of the need to avert as well as tackle hunger and ensure food security in the country by providing incentives, create enabling environment that would encourage investments in infrastructure, research, innovation and technology upgrade.

Represented by the Dean, Faculty of Agriculture, University of Ilorin, Professor Ramat Olayinka, Professor Iwe pointed out that in doing this, governments at all levels in the country should provide incentives for food processing industry.

Emphasizing the need for the federal and state governments to invest in food processing industry in order to tackle hunger in the country, the NIFST President maintained that food processing industry has a crucial role to play in development of Nigeria’s economy and it needed to be integrated into the country’s strategy for inclusive growth.

“Government should provide incentives for developing the industry and create awareness about the importance of processed foods.We can only hope to see the sector multiply and contribute to our economic development if governments contribute its quota to the sector”, he said.

In his address, the Vice Chancellor of University of Ibadan, Prof Kayode Adebowale, tasked NIFST to address acceptability challenges facing Nigeria local processed foods at the international communities.

Represented by Prof Olatunji Oyesile , Prof Adebowale said most Nigeria processed food don’t pass international standard, and that most Nigeria processed food got spoiled before getting into other International countries of the world and that urgent steps must be taking by all stakeholders in the sector to address the challenges facing the processing industry sector.

NIFST Chairperson , Western Chapter, Dr Ganiyat Olatunde while speaking hinted that the challenges faced by the food processing and development industry includes inadequate infrastructure, inadequate access to finance, raw materials and lack of proper storage facilities.

Dr Olatunde maintained that the conference was organised to address these challenges and prefer solutions to surmount the challenges declared that NIFST was trying to draw a lot of initiatives in order to meet the farmers and other stakeholders so as to address the issue of food security in Nigeria.

She however, assured Nigerians that they would see the positive effects of their initiatives.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

