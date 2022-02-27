Invest in Ginger production as alternative to oil, FG urged



National Ginger Association of Nigeria (NGAN) at the weekend charged federal and state governments to invest heavily in ginger production as an alternative to oil.



The Acting President of the Association, Mr. Mikah Adamu who spoke in Asaba during the inauguration of South- South zonal executives said Ginger Production would boost revenue of the nation and also provide employment for the unemployed youths.



Mr. Adame appealed to the federal government to assist farmers through its growth enhancement scheme by setting up more ginger companies from the local government level where farmers are organized.



Accoding to him,”the organization urged ginger farmers to register members from the ward levels, local government as well state levels to promote the value chain development of ginger as a produce capable of boosting wealth creation, employment opportunities and improved Gross Domestic Product ( GDP) in Nigeria.”



The Chairman of Delta State Chapter of the NGAN, Mr. Harrison Opia said that success recorded by ginger farmers in the South- South region disapproves the assertion that ginger can only grow in the Northern part of Nigeria.



“Some of us who have worked in the gas industry decided to introduce the best approach to farming of ginger, it is a good crop that can compete with crude oil in the international market”.



He called for the support of the state government saying “that diversifying our economy through agriculture and ginger cultivation and processing to it’s value chain is the way to go.



” We call on the Government of our region to support us in providing guarantee to banks for us to access credits to farm ginger”, he said.



Earlier, Delta State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Julius Egbedi who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr Ben Agama commended the ethics of the ginger farmers in the region in ensuring productivity within short period.



He pledged the support of the state government to the advancement of agricultural sector of the state.