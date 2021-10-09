Invest in tourism to generate revenue, Bello charge investors

The Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has called on the private sector to invest in the state in order to boost the tourism sector and create jobs for the people.

Bello made the call in Lokoja on Friday while speaking at the fourth edition of the Lokoja Boat Regatta organised by the Lokoja Forum of Patriots (LPF).

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Salifu Idachaba, said the state’s vast tourism sites would be developed to enhance its internally generated revenue.

He urged both foreign and local investors to take the advantage of the vast tourism potential of the state to create wealth.

“The present administration has nipped in the board, the aged long security challenges facing the people of the state,” he said.

The chairman of Lokoja local government area, Alhaji Danasabe Mohammed, in his remarks, said the annual festival was already enjoying the support of the Yahaya Bello administration and promised to always identify with Lokoja Boat Regatta and other cultural activities that “will promote Lokoja positively.”

Earlier, the chairman of LPF, Alhaji Idris Baba Ango, said this year’s edition was an improvement over the previous ones, adding that the plan was to take the cultural festival to international level.

He appreciated the state and Lokoja Local governments, corporate bodies and individuals for their support for the event, but said more support was still required.