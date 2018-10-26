Investigation: 7 years after, Osun public schools still depent on Oyinlola’s ‘textbook’

Some of the textbooks distributed by former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola are being used in public secondary schools in Osun state seven years after he left office, Bluperint investigation has revealed.

It was gathered that public schools in Osun state have not received any textbook from the present administration under Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

Though, Aregbesola has said to have built many schools, described as state-of-the-art schools, students in the school are paying token which the government described as maintenance fee.

Recall that during Governor Oyinlola’s administration education was free in public primary and secondary schools during the tenure of Oyinlola New students were required to take a cutlass, hoe and a broom to the school.

The incubent governor Aregbesola, however, stopped teachers from collecting those items like Cutlass, Brooms and so on from new students and ordered that all fees, including PTA and lesson should be stopped.

Investigation has, however revealed that students in the new schools built by Aregbesola are paying minimum of N3,900 to the coffer of the state government.

In one of the middle schools visited by our correspondent, it was gathered that they are paying N2,900 to the bank and N1,000 to the school.

Students are being directed to pay contribute money for the purchase of marker. Many of the students that their parents could not afford textbook are being sent out of the class in some schools.

The textbooks, especially Mathematics and English Language, found in some schools, showed that Oyinlola’s administration have it to the school as part of his free education programme.

Some of the books distributed by Oyinlola are: “New General Mathematics for Junior Secondary Schools 1, 2, 3. Intensive English for Junior Secondary Schools 1, 2, 3.

The new textbooks received by the schools are: “New Concept English for Junior Secondary Schools 1 FGN/UBE textbook Intervention 2013. Macmillan Progressive Mathematics for Junior Secondary Schools FGN/UBE textbook Intervention 2013.

