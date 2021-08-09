Investigation on alleged fruit seller killing by soldiers concluded – Galadi

A solicitor based in Gusau, the Zamfara state capital, Bello Galadi, who followed the case of the killing of a fruit seller in person of Abdulkadir Mai Ayaba by military personnel has confirmed the two separate investigations carried out by the Police and the military have been concluded.

“Having taken all the necessary step in making sure that the culprits did not go unpunished, I am pleased to inform the general public that investigations into the killing has been concluded, ” Said Galadi.

This was contained in a statement he issued to Newsmen in Gusau Monday and made available to Blueprint.

“I am happy to tell the public that both investigations have uncovered the real killer of late Abdul Kadir (Mai Ayaba) and his conspirators. At the moment, they are in Sokoto, awaiting arraignment before the Court Marshal,” he said.

He stated further that he is greatly indebted to the Nigeria Police Force, Zamfara state command, more particularly, the state CID that carried out the arrest and in- depth investigation into the matter and the military authority in Zamfara state without whose support and cooperation the success would have been a mirage.

“I also thank my legal team, headed by Malam Anthony M. L. Esq; the chairman, Bello Galadi Foundation, M. A. Abdullahi; the media team; the human rights organizations and all peace lovers of Zamfara state.”

He stated that he will continue to pursue the case to its logical conclusion and will keep the media informed.

Blueprint gathered that, late Kadir was shot dead by soldiers in Gusau, Zamfara state on the 9th May, 2021 as a result of little misunderstanding between him and two soldiers.