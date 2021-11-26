Investiture: Diverse Nigerians receive awards from Rotary Club

Commendations have trailed the emergence of Mrs. Britto Bukola Jatto as the 4th change-maker president of Rotary Club Abuja Bwari, District 9125 (2021/2022), after her well-attended investiture ceremony in Abuja.

The investiture and induction of new members attracted Nigerians from diverse backgrounds, including the district governor, District 9125, Rotarian Ayoola Oyedokun, the president of presidents, District 9125, Dupe Abosede, with many of the guests receiving awards for commendable performances and service delivery in different sectors.

Those who received awards at the event include an ICT consultant, Sir Chikwendu Ukaobasi Udensi, Senator representing FCT, Philip Aduda, the DG of National Directorate of Employment, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, the Controller General of Fire Service, Dr Ibrahim Alhaji Liman, Commandant General of NSCDC, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, King of Yoruba in Bwari, HRH Adeleke Michael Odeyemi, Director of Procurement, Federal Ministry of Sports, Mr Olusegun James Oke, Founder of Human Rights Radio, Ordinary Ahmed Isah.

Others are: Representative of Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf, Executive Director of Nigeria Police Mortgage Bank Plc, Alhaji Abdulrahman Ibrahim, CEO of City Park Limited and Founder of Women Initiative for Alternative Global Initiative, Chief Dr Mrs Susan Okolo, CEO of Bolmarmic Nigeria Ltd, Afolaji Abolaji Paul, MD of Elegant Bridals Ltd, Ebere Mary Okereke Udensi, Estate Surveyor, Adetola Fazaz, FRSC officer, Chima Livinus Okonkwo, Chairman Bwari Area Council, Hon. John Gabaya, legal practitioner, Barrister Joy Bestman.

Others are: A librarian, Larai Sylvia Ishaku, MD All Things Souvenirs Limited, Nneka Osueke, founder of Passionate Elderly Care Initiative, Nwaka Austin Ottih, an accountant, Onozare Sadiku Ann, an entrepreneur, Ifesie Ikechukwu Boniface, an accountant, Victor Olabode, a legal practitioner, Barrister Olukemi Adesola Owolabi, a legal practitioner, Barr. Nynnah Nnaochia, MD of Monaco Ventures Nigeria Limited, Monye Ehiwuogwu Lucky, a retired teacher, Victoria Imomoh, among others.

Addressing participants at the event, Mrs. Jatto implored public-spirited individuals to support her in executing the projects she had in mind during her one-year tenure.