Investment consultant set to provide houses for poor, low-income earners

The Chief Executive Officer of Naskaxe, an investment consultant, Mr Fazazee Nasiru, has disclosed that he is set to provide houses for poor and low-income earners in Nigeria.

Nasiru, who spoke in Abuja recently explained that the aim of his gesture is to address the housing deficit challenges across the country.

He said the company has already unveiled its brand ambassador to help propagate the message of Naskaxe towards providing houses for poor Nigerians.

“We have been in the industry since 2019, but we came into operation just one year ago and we have done so much. We have done several projects.

“We are collaborating with local and foreign companies to provide affordable houses for poor and low-income earners in Nigeria.

“What we want to do is to make sure all Nigerians have a good home and it is something we are working on and in a few years we should be able to get what we want.As it is now, we have made provision for every Nigerian, whether they have funds or not,” he said.

According to Nasiru, Naskaxe has a large land in Abuja to give opportunities to those who do not have, explaining further that it was because of that that Naskaxe went abroad, discussed with partners to build houses for the less-privileged in Nigeria.

“This is because, as a humanitarian ambassador myself under the UN, we want to ensure that everybody has a good place to live in Nigeria. We have different methods of reaching out to people, social media inclusive, so, we will try to reach out to everyone.

That is what we are doing by unveiling our brand ambassador,” Nasiru said.

Meanwhile, the Naskaxe brand ambassador, Dymond Joshua, a Comedian and a broadcaster with Kiss FM Abuja, appreciated Nasiru, and promised to use his status to project the activities of Naskaxe in providing houses for poor Nigerians.

