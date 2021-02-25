Investment in technology to help states revive agric produce trading – PWC

Pricewaterhouse Coopers, PWC, has advised state governments to invest in technology so as to facilitate trading of agricultural produce.

PwC in its latest report which assessed “Economic impact of COVID-19 on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in partner states and policy options for mitigation” noted that the challenges faced by farmers and producers in agric space stemmed from restriction in movement, lack of access to markets and customers.

The Senior Manager of Fiscal Policy Unit, PwC, Folajimi Akinla, presented the report at the Webinar Session organised by the Nigeria Competitiveness Project of the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit.

He noted that the lock downs and restriction in movement as occasioned by covid-19 pandemic resulted to a huge decline in domestic demand and supply, adding that the Micro, Small and Medium scale Enterprises are the worst hit.

According to Akinla, there is need for the state governments to encourage or incentivise the use of technology, encourage processing and storage plants to facilitate trade in the agric sector.

He said, “The worst effect of the pandemic in the states across the agriculture and light manufacturing sectors is revenue drop with 80 percent of businesses affected by a significant drop in revenue.

“The governments could consider the lockdown policies, where possible avoid a situation where lockdown and restriction in movement is imposed state-wide.”

PwC during the presentation introduced a model for post covid-19 economic recovery plan.

Also the PwC model advised on the development e-commerce policies to leverage opportunities for innovative ways of doing business.

The Executive Secretary of Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency, Umma Aboki while assessing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Kaduna state economy , said that it presented a difficult time for business and trade across the state.