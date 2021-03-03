Investments in Anchor Borrowers paying off – Bagudu

Kebbi state Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has said investments in the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme were already paying off, with the attendant multiplier effects on the economy and Nigeria’s food security .

A statement by the governor’s special adviser on media, Yahaya Sarki quoted Bagudu as saying this Tuesday at the commemoration of the Rice Anchor Borrowers’ Programme , National Rice Festival and the flag-off of the 2020/2021 Dry Season Rice Cultivation in Zauro, Kebbi state..

In the statement made available to Blueprint in Abuja, the governor said: “RIFAN is today displaying these successes and gains of the last five years by showing this massive array of rice pyramids.

“This is a great testament to the happy journey so far in spite of the devastating effects of the global Coronavirus ( COVID-19), pandemic on the economy, flood disasters and other issues .” Our hard working populace have been supported by good economic policies by President Muhammadu Buhari, economic Institutions like the CBN,other agencies and other commercial banks .

“Nigerians have been resiliently at work, hence, we are celebrating these achievements recorded in the last five years.

“The last five years have given us great hopes that agriculture will continue to produce the desired results,”the statement said.

Bagudu expressed delight that Buhari graciously supported the states, as well as the CBN that agricultural financing was no longer a problem to small scale producers in Nigeria.

He lauded the Godwin Emefiele-led Central Bank of Nigeria for taking the risk which showed “commitment and pumped more money to small scale farmers, a situation that was never seen in Nigeria.”

The governor said “with the right support and policies, Nigerian farmers can favourably compete with their colleagues from across the world.”

Also speaking, CBN Governor Emefiele commended Buhari and Bagudu for their uncommon support in the last five years of the ABP existence .

Emefiele also stated that “the event gave the happy moment to celebrate the gains of the programme, saying, ” Kebbi has been an integral part of the ABP.”

