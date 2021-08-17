Investors at NASD OTC market gain N121.53bn as capitalization hits N652.51bn

Investors at the National Association of Securities Dealers Over the Counter (NASD OTC) market have gained about N121.53 billion in value between March and June this year after the market capitalization of the Self-Regulatory Organisation printed N652.51 billion in the second quarter of 2021.

This was revealed by the Head of Operations & I.T, NASD OTC, Chinwendu Ekeh, during the recently concluded ‘’NASD H1 Review’’ held virtually.

The gain is not unconnected with the admission of the Nigerian Exchange Group Limited (NGX), 11 Plc and Capital Bancorp.

Sequel to the admission of the trio, the market capitalization of NASD OTC gained about 22.9 percent Quarter-on-Quarter, from N530.98 billion recorded in the first quarter of the year to N652.51 billion in the second quarter of the year.

The number of deals increased from 374 as of the end of the first quarter of 2021 to 2,292 in the second quarter of the year, indicating a surge of about 511.8 percent Quarter-on-Quarter.

The NSI return gained about 1.05 percent during the period under review, from 747.01 points in the first quarter of 2021 to 754.88 points in the second quarter of 2021.

Similarly the number of companies grew from 39 to 42 during the period, while the trade value also increased from N1.41 billion to N7.75 billion, indicating a surge of about 500 percent Quarter-on-Quarter.