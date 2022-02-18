Investors exchange 357.76mn shares for N6.482bn

Investors Thursday traded 357.764 million shares valued at N6.482 billion in 4251 deals. This is against 318.269 million shares cost N8.27 billion exchanged hands the previous day in 4965 deals.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) trading result for the day showed that All Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 6.61 basis points to 47102.64 points from 47109.25 points reported the previous day. Market capitalisation of listed equity moved to N25.386 trillion from N25.385 trillion recorded on Wednesday.

A review of trading activities indicated that RTBriscoe Plc led gainers table appreciating by 10 per cent to N0.55, Northern Nigeria Flour Mills followed with a gain of 10 per cent to N9.90, Honey Well Flour added 9.91 per cent to N3.66, Scoa Plc gained 9.74 per cent to N2.14, Academy Press increased by 9.40 per cent to N1.63.

On the contrary, CWG topped losers chart during the day, dropping 9.76 per cent to N1.11, Champion Breweries trailed with a drop of 8.89 per cent to N2.05, Lasaco Assurance dipped by 7.08 per cent to N1.05, Seplat Energy Plc went down by 5.88 per cent to N800.00, Courtvellle Business Solutions dipped by 5.56 per cent to N0.51.

The report showed that GTCO Plc was the toast of investors during the day, exchanging 130.140 million shares valued at N341.578 million, United Capital followed with account of 30.274 million shares worth N333.401 million, Fidelity Bank exchanged 26.496 million shares cost N79.171 million, Access Bank traded 16.340 million shares worth N169.109 million while FCMB group traded 14.317 million shares valued at N42.982 million.