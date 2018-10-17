Investors exchange N5.312bn shares

Investors yesterday traded 662.021 million shares worth N5.312 billion in 3025 deals.

This is against 91.405 million shares valued at N960.906 million exchange hands the previous day in 2529 deals.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) trading activities during the day showed that market capitalisation of listed equities increased by N113 billion or 0.95 per cent to N11.946 trillion from N11.833 trillion reported the previous day.

The NSE All Share Index also grew by 308.70 basis points to 32722.18 points from 32413.48 points traded on Monday.

An analysis of the trading showed that that Dangote Cement led gainers table, growing by N5.00 to close at N205.00, Nigerian Breweries followed with a gain of N2.70 kobo to close at N88.70 kobo, Unilever Nigeria Plc gained N2.30 kobo to close at N43.50 kobo, Guinness Nigeria Plc appreciated by N0.50 kobo to close at N79.00, Zenith International Bank added N0.35 kobo to close at N22.70 kobo.

Seplat Petroleum Development topped losers chart, dropping by N10.00 to close at N620.00, Beta Glass trailed with a loss of N7.80 kobo to close at N70.20 kobo, Julius Berger down by N2.35 kobo to close at N21.55 kobo, Flour Mills Nigeria Plc fell by N0.60 kobo to close at N20.60 kobo, Lafarge Wapco declined by N0.50 kobo to close at N21.00.

The result further showed Sunu Assurance recorded the highest volume of activities during the day, trading 500.116 million shares worth N100.023 million.

Guaranty Trust Bank followed with account of 41.827 million shares valued at N1.534 billion, Fidelity Bank traded 20.282 million shares cost N38.669 million, Zenith International Bank exchanged 17.265 million shares valued at N389.059 million , FCMB group sold 11.866 million shares worth N18.767 million

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.