Investors exchange shares worth N3.694bn



Investors yesterday traded 246.134 million shares worth N3.694 billion in 3141 deals. This is against 215.380 million shares valued at N3.398 billion exchanged hands the previous day in 2933 deals.



The tradng activities during the day showed that market capitalisation of listed equities declined by N28 billion to N11.192 trillion from N11.220 trillion reported the previous day.



The NSE All Share Index depreciated by 76.37 basis points to 30642.35 points from 30718.72 traded on Tuesday.



A review of the transactions for the day showed that Cap Plc led gainers table during the day, gaining N3.15 kobo to close at N34.65 kobo, Forte Oil followed with a gain of N1.95 kobo to close at N21.95 kobo, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc gained N0.60 kobo to close at N35.00, Dangote Cement gained N0.50 kobo to close at N186.00 while Flour Mills Nigeria Plc increased by N0.40 kobo to close at N21.40 kobo.



On the contrary, Mobil oil recorded the highest loss during the day, dropping by N8.80 kobo to close at N151.20 kobo, Nigerian Breweries trailed with a loss of N2.50 kobo to close at N76.00, Conoil Plc fell by N2.25 kobo to close at N20.25 kobo, Dangote Sugar Refinery Nigeria Plc down by N0.75 kobo to close at N13.20 kobo while Ecobank Transnational Incorporated declined by N0.50 kobo to close at N15.00.



The result showed that Zenith Bank Plc was the most active stock during the day, exchanging 55.340 million shares worth N1.321 billion, FBNHoldings Plc followed with account of 54.014 million shares valued at N398.159 million, Access Bank traded 21.013 million shares cost N156.593 million, Diamond Bank sold 18.454 million shares valued at N17.368 million while Guaranty Trust Bank exchanged 17.747 million shares worth N614.385 million.

used.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.