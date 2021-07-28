Investors’ wealth depletes by N24bn

Transactions on the floor of Nigerian Exchange (NGX) yesterday returned to negative trend, shedding N24 billion.

Specifically, Market Capitalisation of listed equities declined by 0.12 per cent to N20.216 trillion from N20.240 trillion reported the previous day.

The NGX All Share Index also depreciated by 49.93 basis points to 38802.15 points from 38849.08 points reported on Monday.

Investors traded 243.086 million shares valued at N1.899 billion in 4326 deals against 246.556 million shares valued at N2.242 billion exchanged hands the previous day in 4676 deals.

A review of the trading activities during the day, showed that Oando Plc led gainers table during the day, gaining 9.88 per cent to N4.79 kobo , Champion Breweries followed with a gain of 9.00 per cent to close at N2.30 kobo, FTNCocoa Plc gained 8.89 per cent to close at N0.49 kobo, Fidson Healthcare added 6.73 per cent to close at N6.50 kobo while Livestock Feeds added 6.02 per cent to close at N2.29 kobo.

On the contrary, UPDReits recorded the highest loss during the day, dropping by 6.67 per cent to N5.60 kobo, Unity Bank trailed with a loss of 6.45 per cent to close at N0.58 per cent NPF Micro Finance Bank dipped by 5.29 per cent to close at N1.61 kobo, UPDC also fell by 5.19 per cent to close at N1.28 kobo while Chams Plc sheds 4.76 per cent to close at N0.20 kobo.