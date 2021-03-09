Investors wealth depletes further by N371bn

The nation’s equity market Tuesday returned to volatility, declining by N371 billion, as investors continued with dumping of shares in favour of fixed income instruments.

Specifically, market capitalisation of listed equities declined by 1.8 per cent to N20.241 trillion from N20.612 trillion reported the previous day. The NSE All Share Index also depreciated by 709.72 basis points to 38686.85 points from 39396.57 points traded on Monday.

Chief Research Office InvestData Consult Limited, Mr Ambrose Omordion said Profit taking and sell offs on rising yields in fixed income instruments especially treasury bills and heightened insecurity challenge in the nation as economic recovery is still very fragile in the midst of mismatch policies of the government affected the market.

He said the seeming impressive corporate numbers and payouts are yet to impact on stock prices due to outflow of funds into attentive investment windows.

Explaining further, he said “as the possibility of lockdown is slim with the breakthroughs in vaccines, rising crude oil prices, better than expected numbers so far released by companies and the rising inflation should support market recovery from the pullbacks.

Investors traded 489.982 million shares valued at N6.650 billion in 4616 deals against 297.269 million shares worth N3.154 billion in 4655 deals.

A review of trading activities showed that Champion Breweries led gainers table during the day in percentage terms, increasing by 9.78 per cent or N0.18 kobo to close at N2.02 kobo, Neimeth Pharmaceutical followed with a gain of 9.71 per cent or N0.17 kobo to close at N1.92 kobo, Mutual Benefit Assurance gained 8.11 per cent or N0.03 kobo to close at N0.40 kobo, Dangote Sugar Refinery added 7.99 per cent or N1.35 kobo to close at N18.25 kobo while ABC Transport grew by 7.14 per cent or N0.02 kobo to close at N0.30 kobo.

United Bank for Africa topped the losers chart, dropping by 10.00 per cent or N0.80 kobo to close at N7.20 kobo. Caverton trailed with a loss of 9.55 per cent or N0.19 kobo to close at N1.80 kobo Northern Nigeria Flour Mills down by 9.52 per cent or N0.6 kobo to close at N5.70 kobo.Vanleer dipped by 9.46 per cent or N0.70 kobo to close at N6.70 kobo, Mansard Insurance declined by 9.09 per cent or N0.09 kobo to close at N0.90 kobo.

The result further showed that United Bank of Africa was the most active stock during the day, exchanging 122.621 million shares valued at N882.949 million, Notore followed with account of 74.074 million shares worth N3.674 billion, Mutual Benefit Assurance traded 57.743 million shares cost N23.069 million, FBNHoldings sold a total of 45.011 million shares cost N323.771 million, Access Bank traded 39.944 million shares worth N302.633 million.

Related

No tags for this post.