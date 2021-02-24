Investors wealth increase by N29bn

Investors have started increasing their investment in the dividend paying companies to enable them have bomber return at the end of the day.

The increase in volume of transactions yesterday impacted positively on the stocks as the equity value appreciated by N29 billion.

Specifically, Market Capitalisation of listed equities increased by 0.14 per cent to N21.043 trillion from N21.014 trillion reported on Tuesday.

The NSE All Share Index also appreciated by 56.44 basis points to 40221.30 points from 40164.86 reported the previous day.

Investors traded 469.562 million shares valued at N7.080 billion in 5470 deals against 337.955 million shares worth N3.845 billion exchanged hands the previous day in 5232 deals.

A review of the investment showed that Oando Plc led gainers table in percentage terms, growing by 10 per cent (N0.31 kobo) to close at N3.41 kobo, ABC Transport followed with a gain of 9.38 per cent or N0.03 kobo to close at N0.35 kobo, Japaul Gold gained N9.23 per cent or N0.06 kobo to close at N0.71 kobo, Royalex added 8.70 per cent or N0.02 kobo to close at N0.25 kobo. Academy Press increased by 7.89 per cent or N0.03 kobo to close at N0.41 kobo.

On the contrary, Lasaco Insurance topped losers chart, dropping by 9.49 per cent or N0.13 kobo to close at N1.24 kobo, CGI PLC trailed with a loss of 8.33 per cent or N0.03 kobo to close at N0.33 kobo, Cornerstone Insurance fell by 7.81 per cent or N0.05 kobo to close at N0.59 kobo, Flour Mill Nigeria PLC dipped by 6.94 per cent or N2.15 kobo to close at N28.85 kobo, Wapic Insurance declined by 6.90 per cent or N0.04 kobo to close at N0.54 kobo.