Invictus Africa unveils “The Survivors Guide” for rape victims, others

Invictus Africa has released “The Survivors’s Guide” for survivors of rape and other forms in commemoration of the ongoing 16 Days of Activism against Gender Base Violence.

The Executive Director of Invictus Africa, Bukky Shonibare while briefing newsmen in Abuja at the formal launch of “The Survivor’s Guide explained” that the guide is developed as part of Invictus Africa’s ongoing Prevention, Accountability, Support (PAS) project supported by the open initiative for West Africa (OSIWA)

She further said it was aimed at preventing Sexual and Gender -Based Violence (SGBV) through capacity development, demanding accountability from duty bearers using empirical evidence, and providing support to survivors through access to relevant resources.

According to her , The Survivor’s Guide is a no-fluff, realistic, hands-on guide created to support survivors of sexual and gender- based violence (SGBV) as they navigate the period after sexual violence , whether in the decisions they must make immediately or the actions they may take years after.

“The Survivor’s Guide accompanies the Orange Pages, which Invictus Africa launched in July, containing contact details of over 200 SGBV responders and service providers across all States in Nigeria,” she said.

Also, the Country Director, Amnesty International Nigeria, Osai Ojigho expressed concern that rape cases in Nigeria is very difficult to handle because institutions responsible find it difficult in enforcing the law.

She said excuses were made for perpetrators in Nigeria adding that survivors need for solidarity and support.

“Often the system fails the survivors but with the Survivors’s Guide, they can have the support network which is lacking,” she said .

