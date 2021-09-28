Invitational tourney: Home-based Super Eagles battle hosts DR Congo, Sieraleone

The local Super Eagles will take on hosts DR Congo, Sierra Leone and Congo Brazzaville in an invitational tournament, which kicks off Thursday.

The team, who will be led by NFF technical department bosses Austin Eguavoen and Paul Aigbogun, will fly out to DR Congo on Wednesday.

Adekunle, Cyriel Olisema and Tosin Omoyele are expected to make the final cut for the mini-tournament, which will be rounded up on October 3.

The team have been in training camp in Abuja for the past two weeks.

