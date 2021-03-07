IOC completes advanced sports mgt course

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) Public Relations Officer and others have completed the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Advanced Sports Management course and graduated as the 5th set for the 2020/2021 session in Lagos, recently

The programme which is to build and promote sport and olympism throughout the world is aimed at updating the knowledge of sports academicians, managers and administrators to enable them adapt to modern techniques of sports administration.

Mr Olabanji Oladapo, Secretary General, Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) while declaring the session closed congratulated all the participants and charged them to put in use all they had learnt from the IOC Management Course.

“Bring your best into use as you have concluded this course and ensure that the dividends of the programme succeeds in your various states, organizations and institutions so that Nigeria will not be left out of emerging global trends in sports management and administration. The NOC will make it a point of duty within the limits of its ability and resources to uplift and support the ideals of the Olympic Movement”, Oladapo said.

Prof. Clement Fasan of Lagos State University and Mr. Dyagas Jonathan of Association of National Olympic Committee of Africa were the programme directors while Dr. Adeyeye of University of Lagos was the external examiner of the course which had over 20 participants in attendance for the 2020/2021 session.

