IOM trains NIDCOM staff on migration policies evaluation, monitoring

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has trained staff of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) on migration policies evaluation and monitoring to build their skills set and competences.

A press statement by NIDCOM, Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, Friday in Abuja said, “A three-day capacity building workshop on monitoring and evaluation is underway in Abuja.

“The training organised by the IOM is to build skills set and competences of NIDCOM staff.”

The statement signed by Gabriel Odu said: “Declaring the workshop open on behalf of NIDCOM Chairman/CEO, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa,

Secretary to the Commission, Engr Dr Sule Yakubu Bassi, said monitoring and evaluation was a critical component of NIDCOM’s programmes, Policies and activities”

He stated that participants should take advantage of the opportunity to improve their skills in order to fast track the growth and progress of the commission and there by fulfil its mandate for national development.

Odu said the secretary to the commission also commended the IOM, a UN agency, for supporting and facilitating the training as part of the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Trusted Sources Project.

He said while speaking on behalf of the Acting Chief of Mission, IOM, Ms Elizabeth Poage, applauded NIDCOM’s management and staff for their participation in the workshop.

Ms Poage said good migration policies were excellent development parameters for ensuring the full, effective and efficient implementation of the National Diaspora Policy.

The training was aimed at educating and enlightening NIDCOM staff on the need for a proper monitoring and evaluation process for better output in their various departments and units.

