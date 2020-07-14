Iorfa outshines trio of Eze, others in English C’ship

The son of former ex-Super Eagles player, Dominic Iorfa Jnr was the cynosure of all eyes as he outshines the likes of Olamide Shodipo, Osayi Samuel and Eberechi Eze who starred for QPR in the Championship.

Iorfa, a defender of repute, registered his name on the scorers sheet by hitting the net for the first goal for Sheffield Wednesday before his team mates added another two to make it 0-3 for the team.

QPR paraded Nigerians such as Olamide Shodipo, Osayi-Samuel in their attack while Eberechi Eze played behind the duo.

Iorfa has been outstanding for the Championship side and put his team ahead in the 5th as Josh Windass and Jacob added the remaining two goals to claim the maximum three points at the Kiyan Prince Foundation stadium.

The loss denied QPR the opportunity to move two places up the table but helped Sheffield Wednesday leapfrogged QPR and Wigan to be placed 15th on the log.