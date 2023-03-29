IPAC chides INEC staff, LP VP candidate Datti over 2023 presidential  election comments 

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Northern States Chairmen Forum, Wednesday after its meeting in Kaduna, said the inconsistencies of some staffers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), during the 2023 general elections has been a matter of serious concern.

The Northern IPAC also chided the attitude and statements of Yusuf Datti Ahmad, describing it as ridiculous and anarchist.

The forum, in a statement by its Chairman, who also doubles as the chairman, Plateau state chapter of the Social Democratic (SDP), Hon. Abubakar Dogara, said the actions of some INEC staffers could potentially truncate the victory of some opposition political parties.

“…We note with serious concern the inconsistency of some INEC staff, particularly in the declaration of election results in some states.

“We are worried about the actions of some INEC staff that could potentially truncate the victory of some opposition political parties, as seen in some states.

“We urge INEC and other critical stakeholders to maintain the sanctity of the electoral processes and protect its integrity,” it said.

The forum said the statements of Yusuf Datti Ahmad, could lead to anarchy, while dissociating itself from such dispositions.

“Regrettably, our forum is seriously concerned about the ridiculous

statements of Yusuf Datti Ahmad, the Labour Party Vice Presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential elections.

“He insisted that the President-elect and the Vice President-elect, must not be sworn in or democracy will come to an end on the 29th of May, 2023,” it said.

The Northern IPAC, said Datti Ahmed and his co-anarchists moves could only endangered the civil rule.

“We are raising an alarm over these threats to peaceful transition of

power. We are disturbed by the potential uprising against Nigeria’s Democracy. What is at play sounds familiar to every Nigerian with good memory. The unfortunate event of the 1993 will never be allowed to repeat itself by antidemocratic elements,” it frowned.

The forum said It also recalled with trepidation the harrowing experiences of Nigerians following the manner the democratic process was truncated in 1993 when a presidential electoral process was permanently halted and the duly elected candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, was prevented from assuming office.

“…we urge the relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate the likes of Yusuf Datti in order to bring them to justice,” it said.

The Forum said its believes that pre and post elections violence, and other forms of inciting statements from ugly politicians have no place in our democratic process and must be condemned by all well-meaning Nigerians.

“As major stakeholders in the last elections, we affirm that, the 2023

Nigerian electoral process recorded fair credibility and transparency and we acknowledge that, there are areas that require further improvements.

“We encourage the President-elect to partner with the National leadership of opposition political parties to iron out areas of concern as a prelude to an inclusive transition and government.

“However, this is without prejudice to the rights of political parties and their candidates to explore legal channels to seek redress in case of grievances, as we expect the judiciary, which is the last resort of the common man to not allow itself to be compromised,” it said.

It called on all Nigerians to rise against anti-democratic forces wherever they rear their heads.

