IPAC commends Yobe govt for adherence to electoral Act, rule of law

The Inter-Party Advisory Council, Yobe state chapter has on Friday commended the state government for adherence to the electoral Act and rule of law by holding councillorship bye-election in two electoral wards Askekri and Hausari in Geidam Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement signed by the chairman of IPAC Yobe Comrade Bala Mohammed equally appreciate the efforts of security agencies for the restoration of peaceful coexistence in Yobe state as well as support to the electoral process.

The statement read, “All political parties are enjoined to conduct themselves maturely and avoid rancour before, during and after the polls.

“IPAC however, reiterates it’s condolence to the families of the two late Councillors Hon. Hassan Bukar Mairami representing Ashekri ward and Hon. Yusuf Mustapha of Hausari ward.

“We pray God to repose their souls and continue to give the families fortitude to bear the loss”.