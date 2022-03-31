IPAC condemns train attack, condoles with families of victims

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) said it strongly condemned the attack on the Kaduna – Abuja train on Monday 28th March 2022, in which nine people were killed, several others wounded and kidnapped saying “It is outrageous, barbaric and despicable.”

In a statement on Thursday by the National Organising Secretary/Acting National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Egbeola Wale Martins, IPAC said it “shares the grief of members of the families of the victims of this dastardly and cowardly attack on innocent citizens and pray for speedy recovery of the wounded”.

It further said, “Security agents should intensify efforts to rescue those abducted in the worst terrorists attack on the nation’s railway.

“IPAC urges security agents to sit up and take their constitutional responsibilities serious to end this carnage in the country particularly this electioneering season.

“Government at all levels should ensure adequate protection of lives and property of the populace in tandem with the provision of Section 14(2)b of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) which states that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government. Nigerians desire and deserve dividends of democracy not carnage. Enough is enough.”