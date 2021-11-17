IPAC hails confirmation of PLASIEC chairman, commissioners



The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Plateau state chapter, has commended the State House of Assembly, for its confirmation of the State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC), chairman and his members.

It also urged the House of Assembly, to speedily work for the passage of the 2022 budget proposal pending before assembly for the benefits of the state.



The Plateau State House of Assembly, Tuesday, confirmed earlier nominations of the the PLASIEC Chairman and Commissioners, for a second term.



IPAC in a press statement, by its chairman, Hon. Abubakar Dogara, Wednesday, said the confirmation of Mr. Ntung and his Commissioners was affirmation of their good work as an unbiased umpire.



“That the house has deemed it worthy to confirm the nomination of Mr. Fabian Ntung as PLASIEC chairman was further attestation of the good job the chairman and his commissioners have done in the last October 2021 local government councils elections,” IPAC said.

“We equally enjoin the Plasiec chairman to ensure more transparency in the next LGA elections. PLASIEC must ensure that political parties confidence is sustained in the system,” it said.

IPAC further, encouraged the Plateau state house of assembly to speed up and pass the 2022 appropriation bill into law

“Doing so will enable the state government under the stewardship of his Excellency Governor Lalong continue the good work he initiated in the state,” it added.



On the forthcoming bye election for Bassa/Jos North Federal constituency, IPAC called for peaceful campaigns among political parties and aspirants.



The umbrella body of political parties also encouraged the citizens of the affected constituency to embrace peace and mutual respect.

Related

No tags for this post.