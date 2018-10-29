IPAC mourns Agom Adara, urges residents to eschew bitterness

The Inter Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC) Kaduna state

chapter has mourned the death of Agom Adara, Dr. Maiwada Galadima,

while urging residents of Kaduna state to embrace peaceful coexistence

and eschew bitterness.

This is just as Kaduna state government yesterday gave residents few

hours window on Sunday to move around, while further relaxing the

curfew from 6am to 5pm from today till further notice.

Kaduna state Chairman of IPAC, Malam Ibrahim Suleiman, said in a

statement yesterday in Kaduna, that they have observed in the past few

days the avoidable, unnecessary and despicable crisis that bedeviled

parts of Kaduna state, particularly Kasuwan Magani which unfortunately

spread into Kaduna metropolis.

Ibrahim Suleiman, who is also the state Chairman of African Democratic

Congress (ADC) while condemning the gruesome killings, loss of

innocent lives and destruction of properties in the affected areas,

commended the swift reaction of Governor Nasir el-Rufa’i and the

Kaduna state government in conjunction with security agencies to

tackle the sad incident.

“We want to express our sincere and heartfelt condolences to all those

who lost relations, loved ones and their properties. We specially

extend our condolences to the people of Adara Chiefdom and indeed the

entire people and government of Kaduna state over the death of the

Agom Adara, Dr. Maiwada Galadima (JP).

“We join numerous sympathizers in praying for the repose of his soul

and the souls of all those that have departed in these trying times.

This period calls for sober reflection by all well meaning people of

Kaduna state. The senseless, barbaric and ignoble killings and

destruction of properties must come to an end.

“We call on the government of Malam Nasir el-Rufa’i not to leave any

stone unturned in its efforts at identifying the remote and immediate

cause of this recurring crisis, while all those involved in one way or

the other must be identified and exposed with the view of making them

to face the full wrath of the law.

“We also call on the good people of Kaduna state to be watchful of

miscreants and report same to security agencies and avoid peddling

rumours which has been identified as part of the factors that fuelled

this sad incidence we are currently facing,” IPAC said.

However, Kaduna state government in a statement signed by Samuel

Aruwan said, “government has relaxed the curfew in Kaduna. Residents

are free to pursue their legitimate activities, from Monday, 29th

October 2018, the curfew is relaxed from 6am to 5pm, daily. Residents

of Kaduna metropolis, Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru, and Kateri now join the

people of Kachia in having free movement during daytime hours.

“Banks and markets are expected to reopen and deliver services as

usual. The Kaduna state government has also requested the airlines and

the Nigerian Railway Corporation to promptly resume normal services to

Kaduna. Night time curfew hours will continue to be enforced from 5pm

to 6am. Government urges residents to remain peaceful, law-abiding and

vigilant,” Aruwan added.