IPAC mourns Agom Adara, urges residents to eschew bitterness

The Inter Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC) Kaduna state
chapter has mourned the death of Agom Adara, Dr. Maiwada Galadima,
while urging residents of Kaduna state to embrace peaceful coexistence
and eschew bitterness.
This is just as Kaduna state government yesterday gave residents few
hours window on Sunday to move around, while further relaxing the
curfew from 6am to 5pm from today till further notice.
Kaduna state Chairman of IPAC, Malam Ibrahim Suleiman, said in a
statement yesterday in Kaduna, that they have observed in the past few
days the avoidable, unnecessary and despicable crisis that bedeviled
parts of Kaduna state, particularly Kasuwan Magani which unfortunately
spread into Kaduna metropolis.
Ibrahim Suleiman, who is also the state Chairman of African Democratic
Congress (ADC) while condemning the gruesome killings, loss of
innocent lives and destruction of properties in the affected areas,
commended the swift reaction of Governor Nasir el-Rufa’i and the
Kaduna state government in conjunction with security agencies to
tackle the sad incident.
“We want to express our sincere and heartfelt condolences to all those
who lost relations, loved ones and their properties. We specially
extend our condolences to the people of Adara Chiefdom and indeed the
entire people and government of Kaduna state over the death of the
Agom Adara, Dr. Maiwada Galadima (JP).
“We join numerous sympathizers in praying for the repose of his soul
and the souls of all those that have departed in these trying times.
This period calls for sober reflection by all well meaning people of
Kaduna state. The senseless, barbaric and ignoble killings and
destruction of properties must come to an end.
“We call on the government of Malam Nasir el-Rufa’i not to leave any
stone unturned in its efforts at identifying the remote and immediate
cause of this recurring crisis, while all those involved in one way or
the other must be identified and exposed with the view of making them
to face the full wrath of the law.
“We also call on the good people of Kaduna state to be watchful of
miscreants and report same to security agencies and avoid peddling
rumours which has been identified as part of the factors that fuelled
this sad incidence we are currently facing,” IPAC said.
However, Kaduna state government in a statement signed by Samuel
Aruwan said, “government has relaxed the curfew in Kaduna. Residents
are free to pursue their legitimate activities, from Monday, 29th
October 2018, the curfew is relaxed from 6am to 5pm, daily. Residents
of Kaduna metropolis, Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru, and Kateri now join the
people of Kachia in having free movement during daytime hours.
“Banks and markets are expected to reopen and deliver services as
usual. The Kaduna state government has also requested the airlines and
the Nigerian Railway Corporation to promptly resume normal services to
Kaduna. Night time curfew hours will continue to be enforced from 5pm
to 6am. Government urges residents to remain peaceful, law-abiding and
vigilant,” Aruwan added.
Be the first to comment