IPAC mourns Agom Adara, urges residents to eschew bitterness

The Inter Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC) Kaduna state

chapter has mourned the death of Agom Adara, Dr. Maiwada Galadima,while urging residents of Kaduna state to embrace peaceful coexistence and eschew bitterness.

This is just as Kaduna state government yesterday gave residents few hours window on Sunday to move around, while further relaxing the curfew from 6am to 5pm from today till further notice.

Kaduna state Chairman of IPAC, Malam Ibrahim Suleiman, said in a

statement yesterday in Kaduna, that they have observed in the past few days the avoidable, unnecessary and despicable crisis that bedeviled parts of Kaduna state, particularly Kasuwan Magani which unfortunately spread into Kaduna metropolis.

Ibrahim Suleiman, who is also the state Chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC) while condemning the gruesome killings, loss of innocent lives and destruction of properties in the affected areas, commended the swift reaction of Governor Nasir el-Rufa’i and the Kaduna state government in conjunction with security agencies to tackle the sad incident.

“We want to express our sincere and heartfelt condolences to all thosewho lost relations, loved ones and their properties. We specially

extend our condolences to the people of Adara Chiefdom and indeed the entire people and government of Kaduna state over the death of the Agom Adara, Dr. Maiwada Galadima (JP).

“We join numerous sympathizers in praying for the repose of his soul

and the souls of all those that have departed in these trying times.

This period calls for sober reflection by all well meaning people of

Kaduna state. The senseless, barbaric and ignoble killings and

destruction of properties must come to an end.

“We call on the government of Malam Nasir el-Rufa’i not to leave any stone unturned in its efforts at identifying the remote and immediate cause of this recurring crisis, while all those involved in one way or the other must be identified and exposed with the view of making them to face the full wrath of the law.

“We also call on the good people of Kaduna state to be watchful of

miscreants and report same to security agencies and avoid peddling

rumours which has been identified as part of the factors that fuelled

this sad incidence we are currently facing,” IPAC said.

However, Kaduna state government in a statement signed by Samuelm Aruwan said, “government has relaxed the curfew in Kaduna. Residents are free to pursue their legitimate activities, from Monday, 29th October 2018, the curfew is relaxed from 6am to 5pm, daily. Residents of Kaduna metropolis, Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru, and Kateri now join the people of Kachia in having free movement during daytime hours.

“Banks and markets are expected to reopen and deliver services as

usual. The Kaduna state government has also requested the airlines and the Nigerian Railway Corporation to promptly resume normal services to Kaduna. Night time curfew hours will continue to be enforced from 5pm to 6am. Government urges residents to remain peaceful, law-abiding and vigilant,” Aruwan added.

