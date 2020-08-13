IPAC sets up panel to elect new executive

The general assembly of the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has appointed an electoral committee for the conduct of 2020 National Executive Council (NEC) elections.

The electoral committee is made up of Alhaji Abdulkadir Salaam, (Labour Party), Alhaji Musa Taka (ACD), Bamigboye Abiodun (SPN), Don Harmattan (PCP), and Emeka Okengwu (ASD).

At the general assembly meeting of the council held Wednesday in Abuja, it unanimously passed a motion to dissolve the Leonard Ezenwa-led interim committee and consequently set up an electoral committee for the conduct of the 2020 NEC elections.

In a resolution read out by the outgoing IPAC president, Chief Peter Ameh, the council commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for holding forth and standing with the council through the years.

“We welcome our long standing partners and major stakeholders in the country’s electoral process.

“The council hailed the unanimous judgment of the Court of Appeal delivered by the President of the Court of Appeal; Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem Monday, re-enlisting 22 deregistered political parties who are members of the council.”

The assembly further commended their judges “for being bold, courageous and fearless in declaring as illegal, unconstitutional and void, the purported deregistration of some political parties by INEC without following laid down procedures and in utmost disregard with the provisions of Section 225(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).”