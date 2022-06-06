IPAC stresses support for women in politics

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has stressed the importance of having more women in politics, assuring of its support to promote their involvement in the forthcoming 2023 election.

Its National Chairman Yabagi Sani, disclosed this when members of Women in Politics Forum, led by its National President Ebere Ifendu, paid an advocacy visit on the office in Abuja.

Sani who is the Presidential candidate and National Chairman for the Action Democratic Party (ADP), noted that as a gender advocate, his party has set aside spots for women to occupy, noting that ADP is women friendly.

He assured that the council will strive to have more women participation in the 2023 general elections by allocating women, positions of leadership for more Participation

“IPAC will encourage female participation in the general elections and increase the number of females on the exco by assigning the leftover leadership position to women.

“The National Vice Chairman of Action Democratic Party is a woman, ADP being a youth and the women-friendly party has reserved slots for women in the party,” he said.

Earlier, Ifendu demanded for better representation of women, stating IPAC plays a crucial in ensuring women’s representation.

Ifendu called on the IPAC chairman, to encourage political parties create opportunity for woman to emerge as candidates and further support them to win.

While expressing her appreciation on his prompt response in accepting the request to visit, Ifendu noted, this shows his willingness to support the course

