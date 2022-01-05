IPAC tasks Nigerians on sustenance of democratic values, culture

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has called on all Nigerians to reiterate the significance of collective and honest commitment in order to deepen the culture, values and practice of democracy as a framework for the development and progress of the country.

The National Chairman, Inter-Party Advisory Council of IPAC, Engineer Yabagi Yusuf Sani, in a press statement said it is important in 2022 as “we enter another era of political activities preparatory to the general elections in the following year.”

In his words “It is our fervent prayers and hope that the year 2022 will come with it, a temperate and healing winds of economic turnaround, recovery and attendant prosperity; an atmosphere of security and stability; restoration of our known cherished culture of harmonious and peaceful coexistence among all the component nationalities and communities of our country.

“Very significantly, we also pray for greater feats and victories of the nation’s

gallant security agencies in the fight against the undesirable, misguided elements that have taken up arms against the rest of us.

“As we beseech the Almighty for His continued benevolence and blessings, IPAC will want to remind that, heavens only help those who strive toward improving their lot.

“It is therefore incumbent on all Nigerians to resolve to rekindle their love and dedication the fatherland, as they imbibe in their hearts and ways, the spirit of unity, and accommodation as a people.

“As the history and experiences of the advanced nations have shown, in spite of our heterogeneity, we must consciously embark on the building of bridges across our primordial comfort zones so that our divergences can be turned into a source of strength.

“Nigeria, in its present composition, is a divine gift to us and the entire Black race that the present generation has the historic responsibility of preserving and bequeathing to future generations.

“The current exigencies in the country clearly demand that all political leaders must close ranks by forging and working across partisan divides with the common purpose and vision of finding solutions to the myriad of challenges confronting us a people.

“Once again, IPAC is wishing our compatriots, a very Happy and a Prosperous year 2022,” he said.