In Anambra, IPAC washes hands off ex-APGA National chairman’s senatorial ambition 

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Monday, dismissed allegations making round that it endorsed the former National Chairman of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Umeh, as a sole candidate of the party for Anambra Central.

A report by a group of people who claimed to be stakeholders of IPAC had visited the home of the former Senator for Anambra Central, endorsed him for Senate, insisting they were ready to deliver him.

But IPAC, in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Chief Mathias Ameke, further explained that IPAC could not have endorsed or adopted Umeh at the visit.

Ameke added that IPAC as a group after good governance in the interest of all, plays the role of advising the government, felicitate and call on players in the polity, as well as interface with them particularly on the throes of elections, to ensure fairness, credibility and inform choices for the people.

“To set the records straight, IPAC does not choose candidates for any political party as is not in their limit because parties are independent of each other. The general public is therefore hereby informed that IPAC has not endorsed or adopted anyone for the coming general elections.

“IPAC is disturbed by the distortion of the intent, tune and content of her courtesy call on High Chief Senator Victor Umeh, few days ago. To set the records straight, IPAC made up of 18 political parties presently are on throes of aggregating/ clearing aspirants for the coming general elections.

“All political parties are going through the process of selecting their candidates right now and IPAC has nothing to do with that. Asking APGA to field Umeh as your candidate and leave the rest of us amounts to a perfidy and abdication of our statuary role as registered political parties in IPAC,” the statement added.

