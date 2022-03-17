IPC decries attacks on Punch Newspapers Journalists

The International Press Centre (IPC) Lagos-Nigeria has expressed concerned about the recent attacks on two Abuja based journalists of Punch Newspapers; Amarachi Orjiude and Solomon Odeniyi.

Reports from the Punch Newspapers said Orjiude was picked up by kidnappers in Chika, Lugbe, around 12pm on Sunday while Odeniyi was robbed around 2am on Saturday at his Lugbe residence in Abuja.

Orjiude who faced death threats from the kidnappers was robbed of her money and phone also, Odeniyi had several cuts from a machete, and at the same time was disposed of his money and other belongings.

IPC Executive Director, Mr. Lanre Arogundade, in a statement said the state of insecurity in Nigeria has become extremely worrisome.

He explained that in a country where press freedom is under attack, journalists and media workers now face the additional threats of kidnappings and robbery attacks.

The Executive Director pleaded with security operatives and relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate the criminal attacks, and prosecute the perpetrators for their crimes as a step to reducing the worsening state of insecurity in Nigeria, while concerted efforts should be taken to ensure that the stolen belongings are returned.

IPC therefore appeals to security operatives to escalate investigations into these crimes.