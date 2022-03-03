IPC laments repressive attacks on journalists

The International Press Centre (IPC) laments the repressive attacks meted out on journalists with Delta Broadcasting Service (DBS) by men of the Nigeria Police in Asaba, Delta state.

The three journalists: Comrade Eddy Akpati Ogude, Manager News & Current Affairs; Miss Eunice Emayazi and Austin Ogbotor, Camera man were monitoring long vehicular queues occasioned by the scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at the Northwest Filling Station, Mariam Babangida Way, Asaba when they were brutally assaulted according to reports from the desk of the press freedom monitor in the South-south.

The Newsnet stated that the two male journalists were held hostage (although they have now been released), while Miss Emayazi sustained body injuries with her phone and video camera destroyed by the men of the Nigeria Police Force, who were angered by the coverage of the shady activities at the filling station.

In a statement, Lanre Arogundade, Executive Director of IPC noted with dismay the unwelcome conduct of the Nigeria Police in applying brute force against the journalists including a female one in the course of legitimate duty.

He demanded that the perpetrators of the act be fished out, prosecuted and also made to settle the medical bills of the victims.

IPC also condemns the recent arrest of Omoyele Sowore by the Nigeria Police Force as reported by Vanguard Newspaper of February 25, 2022.

“His latest ordeal is another one too many and the security agents must learn that they can only take up any grievance against him in the law courts and so should desist from extra judicial conduct “ Mr. Arogundade said.

Sowore who announced his release through his handle, as reported by Vanguard Newspapers dated February 25, 2022, claimed he was arrested because he allegedly defamed Ned Nwoko.

Reacting to the announcement, Mr Arogundade asserted that any politician who feels he has been unduly misrepresented has a right of reply in the media or in the alternative seek legal redress in a court of competent jurisdiction.