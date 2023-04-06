IPC, MRA slam NBC over imposition of N5m fine on Channels TV 

The International Press Center (IPC) and Media Rights Agenda Wednesday reprimanded the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) over a N5m fine slammed on Channels Television.

In a joint statement signed by Edetaen Ojo, executive director of Media Rights Agenda (MRA) and Lanre Arogundade, executive director of International Press Centre (IPC), the duo described the sanction on Channels Television as being arbitrarily taken too far. They noted that NBC has become a tool in the hands of politicians especially as they were one-sided in their sanctions.

The statement reads; “For the umpteenth time, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has acted arbitrarily in the purported exercise of its powers as the regulatory authority for the broadcast sector in Nigeria.

“On March 31, it was announced that NBC had slammed a fine of N5m on Channels Television, based on the claim that it violated the Nigeria Broadcasting Code because of the interview the station’s Seun Okinbaloye had with the vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Datti Ahmed on March 22, 2023.

“In the said interview Mr. Ahmed expressed strong opposition to the swearing-in of the president-elect, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, on May 29, 2023, weightily alleging that it would be tantamount to the end of democracy.

“Although the NBC did not disclose the material fact in its announcement of the sanction, the regulatory body acted on a widely publicised petition addressed to it by Mr. Bayo Onanuga, director of Media and Publicity of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, in which he demanded that the station be punished over the interview in question. The petition was published by many news mediums on March 30th, 2023.

“Barely 24 hours later, the NBC struck. Against the well-established principle of natural justice, which, among others, makes fair hearing sacrosanct, NBC did not avail Channels TV the opportunity of putting forward its defense against Mr. Onanuga’s allegations before slamming the hefty fine.

“Assuming without conceding that Channels TV erred in the management of the said interview, it was still pertinent for NBC to have heard their side of the story. In failing to do so, NBC acted unfairly and unjustly as it based its heavy-handed decision on the claims of one side only.

“NBC has in this instance again exercised quasi-judicial powers injudiciously, by constituting itself to the prosecutor and the judge over a case brought before it by a third party. In previous instances, it has also additionally been the accuser.”

