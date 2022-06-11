IPCR DG condemns Owo massacre, sues for peace

The Director General, Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), Dr. Bakut Bakut, Friday, condemned the killing of innocent worshipers during a church service at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

He described the gruesome massacre of the defenseless faithful as disheartening, despicable and barbaric, noting that such heinous crime is a smear on the serenity, sacredness, and dignity of humanity as well as an affront to the territorial integrity of the Nigerian state.

Bakut in a statement issued by the institute’s media department, noted that a nation only strives and develops when citizens avoid act of criminality and stay together in peace and harmony.

He called on Nigerians to be accommodating, tolerant, and receptive to one another as well as shun vices that are inimical to peace and antithetical to development.

The DG said: “As a nation, we should let unity and oneness define us”, noting that clear-cut ideas that bring development are incubated in a peaceful environment.

He appealed to those perpetrating all manner of violence and criminality in the country and, in a way, sabotaging the efforts of the Federal Government, to desist and give peace a chance given that Nigeria is the only country we can call our own.

“We should treasure our country as a common heritage for the present and the generation to come”, he said.

Bakut commended the security agencies, especially the Armed Forces and Police who are the frontline agencies for their commitment and gallantry in maintaining peace and order.

He charged them to deploy all necessary machineries in making sure that the perpetrators of St. Patrick Catholic Church massacre are apprehended and face the full wrath of the law.

Bakut, however, commiserated with the families of the victims of the unfortunate attack, the Catholic Church, the government as well as the people of Ondo State.

